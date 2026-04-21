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    Reserve NCO Mentors Soldier During Weapons Qualification

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    Reserve NCO Mentors Soldier During Weapons Qualification

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Carl Myers, assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, mentors a pistol firer and guides him to wait for pop-up targets at the Black Gap Pistol Qualification Range at Fort Hood, Texas, April 11, 2026. This training renews the unit's annual requirement for weapons qualification. (U.S. Army Photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9630513
    VIRIN: 260411-A-VS000-6962
    Resolution: 2048x1808
    Size: 927.93 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reserve NCO Mentors Soldier During Weapons Qualification, by SFC Kurt Grohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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