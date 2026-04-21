Reserve NCO Mentors Soldier During Weapons Qualification

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U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Carl Myers, assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, mentors a pistol firer and guides him to wait for pop-up targets at the Black Gap Pistol Qualification Range at Fort Hood, Texas, April 11, 2026. This training renews the unit's annual requirement for weapons qualification. (U.S. Army Photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division).