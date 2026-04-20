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    DCOM Meets with USMA Leadership, Cadets

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    DCOM Meets with USMA Leadership, Cadets

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Burns 

    United States Space Command

    Lt. Gen. Richard Zellmann, Deputy Commander for U.S. Space Command, poses with United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point leadership and cadets April 17, 2026. The USMA leadership and cadets are collaborating with USSPACECOM’s J73 Training and Education Division, Academic Engagement Enterprise (AEE), J812 Advanced Analytics, and National Space Defense Center’s Intelligence Integration on studies to advance SDA using machine learning. The cadets visited USSPACECOM to attend the AEE Symposium and brief their final results to Zellmann and Maj. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, Director of Global Space Operations for USSPACECOM. Pictured left to right, Maj. Phillip Schmedeman, J812 Advanced Analytics, USSPACECOM, Maj. Madison Oliver, Operations Research Center Analyst for USMA, Cadet Vincent Vo, USMA, Cadet Joshua Bagley, USMA, Cadet Jackson Congrove USMA, Zellmann, Col. David Beskow, Professor in Department of Systems Engineering and Director for Operations Research Center, USMA, Cadet Zachary Hruby, USMA, Cadet Leo Langou, USMA, Cadet Lindsey Hatcher, USMA, Lt. Col. Karoline Hood Assistant Professor and Program Director of Mathematical Sciences, USMA, and Maj. Christopher Gramling, Systems Engineering Instructor, USMA. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (U.S. Space Command photo by MC1 Shannon Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9629168
    VIRIN: 260417-N-MM501-1042
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 512.81 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCOM Meets with USMA Leadership, Cadets, by PO1 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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