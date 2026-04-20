Pioneers in warfighter brain health discuss research agenda at annual brain health symposium

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A combat medic assigned to 3rd Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, operates an intercranial hemorrhage assessment device during a Soldier touchpoint event Sept. 18, 2024. Battlefield traumatic brain injury assessments and a refreshed Warfighter Brain Health initiative were focal points of discussion during the 2026 Annual Brain Health Symposium, hosted by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. Military medical leaders and scholars discussed a range of topics concerning brain health including the latest research across multiple areas of military medical study. (Photo by T. T. Parish)