Transformation in Contact (TiC) 1.0 Implementation During Platoon Live Fire Exercise

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Army Transformation in Contact (TiC) 1.0 is an initiative in which specific, active-duty brigades experiment with new technologies such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS), electronic warfare (EW), and organizational structures to modernize rapidly, rather than waiting years for traditional procurement, according to US Army V Corps.



From the Forward Element

“We were able to observe a lot of what was on the battlefield before stepping off from our vehicle drop off point,” stated Sgt Jordan Telting, alpha team leader for 2nd platoon, ABU company “ABU Monsters” during his platoon’s live fire lane. “As a drone operator, my role is to provide imagery of an area of interest to get a better understanding of terrain and possible threats in the area.” Sgt Telting confirmed the presence of enemy combatants, their equipment, and any other obstacles that could pose a threat to a successful mission.