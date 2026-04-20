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    Transformation in Contact (TiC) 1.0 Implementation During Platoon Live Fire Exercise

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    Transformation in Contact (TiC) 1.0 Implementation During Platoon Live Fire Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Adams Guerrero 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Army Transformation in Contact (TiC) 1.0 is an initiative in which specific, active-duty brigades experiment with new technologies such as unmanned aerial systems (UAS), electronic warfare (EW), and organizational structures to modernize rapidly, rather than waiting years for traditional procurement, according to US Army V Corps.

    From the Forward Element
    “We were able to observe a lot of what was on the battlefield before stepping off from our vehicle drop off point,” stated Sgt Jordan Telting, alpha team leader for 2nd platoon, ABU company “ABU Monsters” during his platoon’s live fire lane. “As a drone operator, my role is to provide imagery of an area of interest to get a better understanding of terrain and possible threats in the area.” Sgt Telting confirmed the presence of enemy combatants, their equipment, and any other obstacles that could pose a threat to a successful mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:36
    Photo ID: 9629139
    VIRIN: 260411-O-JG149-6952
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Transformation in Contact (TiC) 1.0 Implementation During Platoon Live Fire Exercise, by Adams Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Live-fire exercise
    transformation
    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    UAS

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