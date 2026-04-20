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    Comstock Conducts VBSS Training

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    Comstock Conducts VBSS Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nadia James 

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Mike Zaller and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jace Wilson, assigned to Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), practice tactical movements on the ship while conducting a visit, board, search and seizure boarding training scenario, April 16, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 01:36
    Photo ID: 9628475
    VIRIN: 260416-N-IV962-1010
    Resolution: 1774x2661
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Comstock Conducts VBSS Training, by PO1 Nadia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Maneuver
    USS Comstock (LSD 45)
    VBSS
    boarding scenario

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