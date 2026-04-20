Comstock Conducts VBSS Training

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Operations Specialist 2nd Class Mike Zaller and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jace Wilson, assigned to Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), practice tactical movements on the ship while conducting a visit, board, search and seizure boarding training scenario, April 16, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)