(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade conducts the expert physical fitness assessment on day three of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2025. The EPFA is a combat-focused physical assessment conducted in the Army Combat Uniform, boots, body armor, and helmet, consisting of several exercises that test the strength, endurance, and speed required for military operations. The winners will progress to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 01:36
    Photo ID: 9628474
    VIRIN: 260421-A-RM492-1216
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    21st TSC BSC 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery