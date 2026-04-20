NMRTC Camp Pendleton graduates last MSC-IPP cohort of 2026

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Graduates of the third Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton 2026 Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program cohort gather for a group photo with two of the course advisors and the NMRTC commanding officer following the graduation ceremony held in the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton galley meeting room on April 17, 2026. From left to right: Cmdr. Derek Hoffman, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton director for administration, Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Brillhart, Petty Officer 1st Class Charisma Forrest, Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Plantikow, Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Schuebel, Chief Petty Officer Ruth Ann David, Capt. Mark Murriel, NMRTC Camp Pendleton director for expeditionary medicine, Capt. Virginia Damin, NMRTC Camp Pendleton commanding officer and NHCP director, Seaman Apprentice Mkayla Eddings, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Thornton, Chief Petty Officer Paula Fuerte, Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Hampton, Petty Officer 3rd Class Christable Sogbaka, and Petty Officer 1st Class Yawo Afodagni. This was the third of three MSC - IPP cohorts being held at NMRTC Camp Pendleton this year. According to the Navy Medicine website, MSC IPP provides a pathway to an officer commission in the Medical Service Corps for career motivated active-duty enlisted personnel, in pay grades E-5 through E-9, who meet certain eligibility criteria. The cohort consisted of 40 hours of instruction by 17 instructors and advisors over a weeklong period.