Army Air Traffic Controllers Support FAA Flight Check Mission

Camp Zama air traffic controllers at the Kastner air tower supported a Federal Aviation Administration flight check mission March 30!
#FAA #FderalAviationAdministration #ArmyAviation #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 20:15
|Photo ID:
|9625580
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|1251x711
|Size:
|131.89 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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