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    Army Air Traffic Controllers Support FAA Flight Check Mission

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    Army Air Traffic Controllers Support FAA Flight Check Mission

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama air traffic controllers at the Kastner air tower supported a Federal Aviation Administration flight check mission March 30!

    #FAA #FderalAviationAdministration #ArmyAviation #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 20:15
    Photo ID: 9625580
    VIRIN: 260416-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1251x711
    Size: 131.89 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Air Traffic Controllers Support FAA Flight Check Mission, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FAA
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    USAABJ
    Camp Zama

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