Army Air Traffic Controllers Support FAA Flight Check Mission

Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.19.2026 20:15 Photo ID: 9625580 VIRIN: 260416-A-AB123-1001 Resolution: 1251x711 Size: 131.89 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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