VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

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U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) Airmen Omi Mckinleyfrye, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, conducts a fuel inspection of a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)