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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) Airmen Omi Mckinleyfrye, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, conducts a fuel inspection of a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 02:04
    Photo ID: 9624984
    VIRIN: 260415-N-OF444-1251
    Resolution: 3653x2922
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance, by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    P-8A Poseidon
    CTF 72
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    VP-26 Tridents

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