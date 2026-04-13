VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) Airmen Omi Mckinleyfrye, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, conducts a fuel inspection of a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9624984
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-OF444-1251
|Resolution:
|3653x2922
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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