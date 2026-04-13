310th HHC completes annual training with the V Corps

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Annual training is intended to provide realistic simulations or real-world scenarios and, at times, support real-time ongoing operations. Observer Coach Trainers (OCT) got it right for their training audience, providing coaching, mentoring, and real-time feedback to Soldiers of the 310th HHC.



These training events refine and assess the unit's ability to operate in the most difficult scenarios it may encounter in a battlespace. Soldiers of the 310th Headquarters and Headquarters Company conducted their annual training working with the V-Corps in multiple locations in the EUCOM theater, and at the V-Corps headquarters in Ft Knox, KY, during the month of March.



From 2-28 March, Soldiers of the HHC worked together with members of the V-Corps through a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and the Warfighter 2026 exercise, often working in excess of 14-hour days to see the missions through to successful execution. Soldiers have since returned home and have had time to reflect on the rigorous exercise