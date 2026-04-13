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    310th HHC completes annual training with the V Corps

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    310th HHC completes annual training with the V Corps

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Capt. Robert Wooldridge 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Annual training is intended to provide realistic simulations or real-world scenarios and, at times, support real-time ongoing operations. Observer Coach Trainers (OCT) got it right for their training audience, providing coaching, mentoring, and real-time feedback to Soldiers of the 310th HHC.

    These training events refine and assess the unit's ability to operate in the most difficult scenarios it may encounter in a battlespace. Soldiers of the 310th Headquarters and Headquarters Company conducted their annual training working with the V-Corps in multiple locations in the EUCOM theater, and at the V-Corps headquarters in Ft Knox, KY, during the month of March.

    From 2-28 March, Soldiers of the HHC worked together with members of the V-Corps through a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and the Warfighter 2026 exercise, often working in excess of 14-hour days to see the missions through to successful execution. Soldiers have since returned home and have had time to reflect on the rigorous exercise

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9624421
    VIRIN: 260324-A-TD266-4590
    Resolution: 8174x4598
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 310th HHC completes annual training with the V Corps, by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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