Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, speaks to Army National Guard aviation personnel during the Army Aviation Association of America Warfighting Summit in Nashville, Tenn., April 2026. Robinson discussed aviation readiness, sustainment priorities and modernization efforts across the force.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9621966
|VIRIN:
|260416-O-CT301-3165
|Resolution:
|3020x3869
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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AMCOM commander addresses readiness, modernization with Army National Guard leaders
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