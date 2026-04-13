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    AMCOM commander addresses readiness, modernization with Army National Guard leaders

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    AMCOM commander addresses readiness, modernization with Army National Guard leaders

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Nicholas Janeway 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, speaks to Army National Guard aviation personnel during the Army Aviation Association of America Warfighting Summit in Nashville, Tenn., April 2026. Robinson discussed aviation readiness, sustainment priorities and modernization efforts across the force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 10:01
    Photo ID: 9621966
    VIRIN: 260416-O-CT301-3165
    Resolution: 3020x3869
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMCOM commander addresses readiness, modernization with Army National Guard leaders, by Nicholas Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Aviation
    Quad A
    US Army Aviation and Missile Command
    US Army
    Army Aviation Association of America Warfighting Summit

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