Date Taken: 04.16.2026 Date Posted: 04.17.2026 08:06 Photo ID: 9621636 VIRIN: 260416-D-HX738-1852 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 5.17 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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This work, Reviewing and rehearsing before heading to the ranges, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.