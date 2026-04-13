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    Reviewing and rehearsing before heading to the ranges

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    Reviewing and rehearsing before heading to the ranges

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Col. Robert Harper, commander for the 1st Mission Control Training Detachment, awaits his turn to review vehicle operations with fellow members of the 78th Training Division, U.S. Army Division, at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area April 16.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 08:06
    Photo ID: 9621636
    VIRIN: 260416-D-HX738-1852
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reviewing and rehearsing before heading to the ranges, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US Army Reserve
    78th Training Division
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    1st Mission Control Training Detachment

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