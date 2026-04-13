Reviewing and rehearsing before heading to the ranges

Col. Robert Harper, commander for the 1st Mission Control Training Detachment, awaits his turn to review vehicle operations with fellow members of the 78th Training Division, U.S. Army Division, at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area April 16.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9621636
|VIRIN:
|260416-D-HX738-1852
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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