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    51st Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards Ceremony

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    51st Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Winners of the 51st Fighter Wing First Quarter Awards Ceremony pose for a group photo with wing leadership at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 17, 2026. The 51st FW regularly celebrates the outstanding achievements of its top performing Airmen, encouraging excellence through recognition and awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 03:21
    Photo ID: 9621081
    VIRIN: 260417-F-SA893-1030
    Resolution: 5084x2860
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, 51st Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards Ceremony, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Awards Cermony
    51st FW
    Osan Air Force Base

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