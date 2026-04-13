51st Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards Ceremony

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Winners of the 51st Fighter Wing First Quarter Awards Ceremony pose for a group photo with wing leadership at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 17, 2026. The 51st FW regularly celebrates the outstanding achievements of its top performing Airmen, encouraging excellence through recognition and awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)