U.S. Airmen assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron and service members with the German Air Force’s Helicopter Wing 64, pose for a group photo at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. U.S. and German service members collaborated on refining allied combat tactics, advancing rotary-wing strategies, and enhancing both nations’ elite weapons school syllabi during a nine-day integration event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 19:03
|Photo ID:
|9617646
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-BL276-1001
|Resolution:
|5180x3446
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Forging the Future of Airpower: U.S. and German weapons schools deepen alliance through integrated training, by A1C Heather Amador Paulino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forging the Future of Airpower: U.S. and German weapons schools deepen alliance through integrated training
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