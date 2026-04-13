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    Forging the Future of Airpower: U.S. and German weapons schools deepen alliance through integrated training

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    Forging the Future of Airpower: U.S. and German weapons schools deepen alliance through integrated training

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador Paulino 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron and service members with the German Air Force’s Helicopter Wing 64, pose for a group photo at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. U.S. and German service members collaborated on refining allied combat tactics, advancing rotary-wing strategies, and enhancing both nations’ elite weapons school syllabi during a nine-day integration event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 19:03
    Photo ID: 9617646
    VIRIN: 260410-F-BL276-1001
    Resolution: 5180x3446
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    34th Weapons Squadron
    Ready AF
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    German air force’s Helicopter Wing 64

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