Forging the Future of Airpower: U.S. and German weapons schools deepen alliance through integrated training

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron and service members with the German Air Force’s Helicopter Wing 64, pose for a group photo at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. U.S. and German service members collaborated on refining allied combat tactics, advancing rotary-wing strategies, and enhancing both nations’ elite weapons school syllabi during a nine-day integration event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Amador)