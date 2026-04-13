Continuity of Operations Drills at NSF Dahlgren

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Naval District Washington (NDW) Commandant Rear Adm. David Faehnle, left, confers with NDW Director of Emergency Management Greg Powe, center, and Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Commanding Officer Capt. John Nadder, right, inside the NDW Mobile Command Vehicle during a Continuity of Operations (COOP) drill on April 15. As part of Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026, NDW Regional Operations Center staff relocated to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren to practice the type of coordination and communication required for hurricane response. (U.S. Navy photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)