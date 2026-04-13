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    Continuity of Operations Drills at NSF Dahlgren

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    Continuity of Operations Drills at NSF Dahlgren

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carly McGuffey 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Naval District Washington (NDW) Commandant Rear Adm. David Faehnle, left, confers with NDW Director of Emergency Management Greg Powe, center, and Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Commanding Officer Capt. John Nadder, right, inside the NDW Mobile Command Vehicle during a Continuity of Operations (COOP) drill on April 15. As part of Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026, NDW Regional Operations Center staff relocated to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren to practice the type of coordination and communication required for hurricane response. (U.S. Navy photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 13:56
    Photo ID: 9616753
    VIRIN: 260415-N-MM898-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Continuity of Operations Drills at NSF Dahlgren, by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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