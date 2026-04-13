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    Business of Warfighting: ONR to Boost Industry Partnerships at Sea-Air-Space

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    Business of Warfighting: ONR to Boost Industry Partnerships at Sea-Air-Space

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of Naval Research

    To strengthen collaboration with industry, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) — to include the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and ONR’s international arm, ONR Global — will host an exhibit at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition, April 20-22.

    (Graphic: Office of Naval Research)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 12:15
    Photo ID: 9616425
    VIRIN: 260415-N-NO201-1001
    Resolution: 2325x1200
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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