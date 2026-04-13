Every April, the Department of War (DoW) celebrates the Month of the Military Child, recognizing the important role military children play in the armed forces community. April 15, 2026 is Purple Up day, honoring military children for their strength and sacrifices. (Photo provided by DOW)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 08:48
|Photo ID:
|9615962
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-N1701-1001
|Resolution:
|730x730
|Size:
|172.08 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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SSP Celebrates Month of Military Child
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