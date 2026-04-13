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    SSP Celebrates Month of Military Child

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    SSP Celebrates Month of Military Child

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Strategic Systems Programs

    Every April, the Department of War (DoW) celebrates the Month of the Military Child, recognizing the important role military children play in the armed forces community. April 15, 2026 is Purple Up day, honoring military children for their strength and sacrifices. (Photo provided by DOW)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 08:48
    Photo ID: 9615962
    VIRIN: 260415-N-N1701-1001
    Resolution: 730x730
    Size: 172.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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