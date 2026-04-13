4th Air Force Commander Visits 940th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast, 4th Air Force Commander and Lt. Col. Thomas Potter, Commander 940th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces, observe members engage in Red Man training during Maj. Gen. Fast's visit to Beale Air Force Base during the April UTA weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacquelyn Stavlo)