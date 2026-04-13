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    4th Air Force Commander Visits 940th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces

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    4th Air Force Commander Visits 940th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacquelyn Stavlo 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast, 4th Air Force Commander and Lt. Col. Thomas Potter, Commander 940th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces, observe members engage in Red Man training during Maj. Gen. Fast's visit to Beale Air Force Base during the April UTA weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacquelyn Stavlo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 17:41
    Photo ID: 9615254
    VIRIN: 260412-F-JE906-1121
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 668.92 KB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th Air Force Commander Visits 940th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces, by SSgt Jacquelyn Stavlo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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