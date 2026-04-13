A Long Overdue Welcome Home: Airmen Honor Veterans at St. Louis Honor Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the military who participated in seeing off the Veterans from the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, April 1, 2026, at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, St. Louis, Missouri. The flights are meant for men and women who have served their country; it gives them the opportunity to see the memorials built in their honor in Washington, D.C.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)