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    A Long Overdue Welcome Home: Airmen Honor Veterans at St. Louis Honor Flight

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    A Long Overdue Welcome Home: Airmen Honor Veterans at St. Louis Honor Flight

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the military who participated in seeing off the Veterans from the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, April 1, 2026, at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, St. Louis, Missouri. The flights are meant for men and women who have served their country; it gives them the opportunity to see the memorials built in their honor in Washington, D.C.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 16:22
    Photo ID: 9614989
    VIRIN: 260401-Z-ET407-1010
    Resolution: 1000x800
    Size: 364.2 KB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Long Overdue Welcome Home: Airmen Honor Veterans at St. Louis Honor Flight, by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Guard, 126 ARW, Honor Flight

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