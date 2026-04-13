Blue Ridge Exercise with AFP, RAN

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From left: HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156) Commanding Officer Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Alicia Harrison, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Commanding Officer Capt. Louis F. Catalina, Philippine Air Force Tactical Operation Wing, Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Jose Johnson T. Grayda, Philippine Navy Western Command Acting Commander Commodore Charles Merric Villanueva, Philippine Navy Western Naval Command Commander Rear Adm. Vincent J. Sibala, U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, Philippine Marine Brigadier 3rd Marine Brigade Commander General Wilredo B. Manalang Jr., Philippine Navy Western Command N5 Capt. Ariel Nicomedes Torres, U.S. 7th Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, Whidbey Island-Class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) Commanding Officer Cmdr. J. Adam Peeples, U.S. Marine Corps 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Executive Officer Lt. Col. Matt Bride, and U.S. 7th fleet Maritime Operations Center Director Capt. Siegfried Melbourne meet aboard Blue Ridge during a multilateral exercise with the Armed Forces Philippines and Royal Australian Navy in the Sulu Sea, April 13, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio)