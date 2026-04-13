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    Blue Ridge with AFP, RAN

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    Blue Ridge with AFP, RAN

    SULU SEA

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Del Rio 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    From left: HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156) Commanding Officer Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Alicia Harrison, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Commanding Officer Capt. Louis F. Catalina, Philippine Air Force Tactical Operation Wing, Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Jose Johnson T. Grayda, Philippine Navy Western Command Acting Commander Commodore Charles Merric Villanueva, Philippine Navy Western Naval Command Commander Rear Adm. Vincent J. Sibala, U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, Philippine Marine Brigadier 3rd Marine Brigade Commander General Wilredo B. Manalang Jr., Philippine Navy Western Command N5 Capt. Ariel Nicomedes Torres, U.S. 7th Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, Whidbey Island-Class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) Commanding Officer Cmdr. J. Adam Peeples, U.S. Marine Corps 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Executive Officer Lt. Col. Matt Bride, and U.S. 7th fleet Maritime Operations Center Director Capt. Siegfried Melbourne meet aboard Blue Ridge during a multilateral exercise with the Armed Forces Philippines and Royal Australian Navy in the Sulu Sea, April 13, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 02:43
    Photo ID: 9613276
    VIRIN: 260413-N-ZD626-1099
    Resolution: 4822x2750
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: SULU SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Ridge with AFP, RAN, by SA Zachary Del Rio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Singapore
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

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