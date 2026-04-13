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    The Core of the Corps

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    The Core of the Corps

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    This graphic was created in support of the annual Communication Strategies and Operations field training exercise during the rifle range held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 7, 2026. Graphic Illustration created using Adobe Illustrator. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 22:45
    Photo ID: 9613068
    VIRIN: 260414-M-GT239-1001
    Resolution: 3300x5100
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Core of the Corps, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Media Activity
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    COMMSTRAT GRAPHIC
    COMMSTRAT FTX
    AFN

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