This graphic was created in support of the annual Communication Strategies and Operations field training exercise during the rifle range held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 7, 2026. Graphic Illustration created using Adobe Illustrator. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 22:45
|Photo ID:
|9613068
|VIRIN:
|260414-M-GT239-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x5100
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Core of the Corps, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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