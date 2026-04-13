Shared grief brings healing on the mountain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Ranger Veteran Jorge DeCastro-Cordeiro has attended the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic for seven years. For years, he asserted that the mountain had become more than a physical challenge. It had become a place to mend your soul. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)