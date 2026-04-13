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    Shared grief brings healing on the mountain

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    Shared grief brings healing on the mountain

    SNOWMASS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Veterans Health Administration

    Retired U.S. Army Ranger Veteran Jorge DeCastro-Cordeiro has attended the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic for seven years. For years, he asserted that the mountain had become more than a physical challenge. It had become a place to mend your soul. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 21:42
    Photo ID: 9613023
    VIRIN: 260411-D-D0468-1460
    Resolution: 5829x8376
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: SNOWMASS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic
    Veterans Health Administration
    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans
    Sports

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