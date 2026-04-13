Retired U.S. Army Ranger Veteran Jorge DeCastro-Cordeiro has attended the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic for seven years. For years, he asserted that the mountain had become more than a physical challenge. It had become a place to mend your soul. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 21:42
|Photo ID:
|9613023
|VIRIN:
|260411-D-D0468-1460
|Resolution:
|5829x8376
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|SNOWMASS, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Shared grief brings healing on the mountain
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