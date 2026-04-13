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    Chief of Space Operations presides over OTS Class 26-08 graduation ceremony

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    Chief of Space Operations presides over OTS Class 26-08 graduation ceremony

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman administers the oath of office during the Officer Training School Class 26-08 graduation ceremony, marking the commissioning of the Air Force’s newest officers. The ceremony signifies the culmination of training and the beginning of service in support of joint all-domain operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9612629
    VIRIN: 260410-F-CU756-9653
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.87 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief of Space Operations presides over OTS Class 26-08 graduation ceremony, by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space Force
    Officer Training School (OTS)

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