Chief of Space Operations presides over OTS Class 26-08 graduation ceremony

Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman administers the oath of office during the Officer Training School Class 26-08 graduation ceremony, marking the commissioning of the Air Force’s newest officers. The ceremony signifies the culmination of training and the beginning of service in support of joint all-domain operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9612629
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-CU756-9653
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.87 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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