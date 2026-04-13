U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District Commander, Col. Christopher Klein and Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Donald Lew talk to construction industry representatives during a Town Hall with Industry event the district held to explore alternative design and delivery methodologies in order to improve the project delivery process.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9612143
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-MN535-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Engages Industry on Innovative Project Delivery Solutions, by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Middle East District Aims to Slash Construction Roadblocks
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