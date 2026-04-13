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    Leadership Engages Industry on Innovative Project Delivery Solutions

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    Leadership Engages Industry on Innovative Project Delivery Solutions

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Joseph Macri 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District Commander, Col. Christopher Klein and Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Donald Lew talk to construction industry representatives during a Town Hall with Industry event the district held to explore alternative design and delivery methodologies in order to improve the project delivery process.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:25
    Photo ID: 9612143
    VIRIN: 260413-A-MN535-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leadership Engages Industry on Innovative Project Delivery Solutions, by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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