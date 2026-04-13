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Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, perform aerial maneuvers during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 12, 2026. The weekend event featured demonstrations from various military aircraft over the Gulf of America, highlighting the advanced stealth, speed, and agility of fifth-generation fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)