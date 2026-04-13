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    Gulf Coast Salute Airshow

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    Gulf Coast Salute Airshow

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, perform aerial maneuvers during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 12, 2026. The weekend event featured demonstrations from various military aircraft over the Gulf of America, highlighting the advanced stealth, speed, and agility of fifth-generation fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 11:16
    Photo ID: 9611553
    VIRIN: 260412-A-YI926-9446
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 172.14 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gulf Coast Salute Airshow, by CPT Justin Davidson-Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35 A Lighting II
    Airshow

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