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    Month of Military Child feature_Emerson Moore photo

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    Month of Military Child feature_Emerson Moore photo

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Throughout April, Camp Zama will celebrate the Month of Military Child with various events and activities to recognize and honor the resilience and sacrifices of military children.

    Today, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs team is highlighting Emerson Moore, a Zama Middle High School senior and the JROTC Trojan Battalion commander, who has been interning with the Garrison’s Emergency Management Office since last September!

    #MOMC #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild #MilitaryFamilies #BeAllYouCanBe

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 01:07
    Photo ID: 9610641
    VIRIN: 260402-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1235x616
    Size: 146.25 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Month of Military Child feature_Emerson Moore photo, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IMCOM
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Month of Military Child
    MOMC
    Camp Zama

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