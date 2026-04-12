Month of Military Child feature_Emerson Moore photo

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Throughout April, Camp Zama will celebrate the Month of Military Child with various events and activities to recognize and honor the resilience and sacrifices of military children.



Today, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs team is highlighting Emerson Moore, a Zama Middle High School senior and the JROTC Trojan Battalion commander, who has been interning with the Garrison’s Emergency Management Office since last September!



#MOMC #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild #MilitaryFamilies #BeAllYouCanBe