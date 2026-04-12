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    Strengthen the soldier by strengthening the family

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    Strengthen the soldier by strengthening the family

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Danny Hughes (Maj.) with 158th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade takes lead in ensuring soldier and family readiness through fostering an environment of communication, development and learning at the Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) marriage retreats within the state. The retreats are a resource for couples to help them develop a deeper foundation in their relationships, developing skills, building goals together, and tackling conflict resolution. Hughes teaches as he preaches as a national guard couple with his wife, Kristy who joins in the instruction. The two share their experiences and lessons, relating to couples and leading by example.


    Hughes said when a relationship is stronger, then a soldier is more resilient and able to focus on readiness and mission effectiveness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9610435
    VIRIN: 260410-A-YF092-7324
    Resolution: 2146x2146
    Size: 469.85 KB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strengthen the soldier by strengthening the family, by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Chaplin
    158th MEB
    AZNG
    family

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