Strengthen the soldier by strengthening the family

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U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Danny Hughes (Maj.) with 158th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade takes lead in ensuring soldier and family readiness through fostering an environment of communication, development and learning at the Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) marriage retreats within the state. The retreats are a resource for couples to help them develop a deeper foundation in their relationships, developing skills, building goals together, and tackling conflict resolution. Hughes teaches as he preaches as a national guard couple with his wife, Kristy who joins in the instruction. The two share their experiences and lessons, relating to couples and leading by example.





Hughes said when a relationship is stronger, then a soldier is more resilient and able to focus on readiness and mission effectiveness.