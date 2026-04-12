Military leaders collaborate during CPX for Cobra Gold

Military leaders from the United States, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea pose for a group photo during exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, March 4, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th Annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthened regional partnerships and demonstrated U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 17:16
|Photo ID:
|9610336
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-KK391-1008
|Resolution:
|5848x3891
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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