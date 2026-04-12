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    Military leaders collaborate during CPX for Cobra Gold

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    Military leaders collaborate during CPX for Cobra Gold

    THAILAND

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Military leaders from the United States, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea pose for a group photo during exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, March 4, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th Annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthened regional partnerships and demonstrated U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9610336
    VIRIN: 260305-F-KK391-1008
    Resolution: 5848x3891
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military leaders collaborate during CPX for Cobra Gold, by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cobra Gold
    thailand
    CG26
    Cobra Gold 2026

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