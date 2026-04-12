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    Maj. Chenoa Barker - Charles Awarded Meritorious Service Medal at Tinker Air Force Base

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    Maj. Chenoa Barker - Charles Awarded Meritorious Service Medal at Tinker Air Force Base

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    U.S. Air Force Col. Anne Ridlon, 513th Air Control Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Maj. Chenoa Barker - Charles at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 11, 2026. Barker - Charles was recognized for meritorious service while assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron from October 2020 to October 2023, where she led critical operations supporting airborne command and control missions, enhanced unit readiness and training programs, and contributed to the execution of major exercise and real-world mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 15:10
    Photo ID: 9610063
    VIRIN: 260411-F-PA224-1018
    Resolution: 5914x3935
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Chenoa Barker - Charles Awarded Meritorious Service Medal at Tinker Air Force Base, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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