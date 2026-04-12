Maj. Chenoa Barker - Charles Awarded Meritorious Service Medal at Tinker Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Anne Ridlon, 513th Air Control Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Maj. Chenoa Barker - Charles at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 11, 2026. Barker - Charles was recognized for meritorious service while assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron from October 2020 to October 2023, where she led critical operations supporting airborne command and control missions, enhanced unit readiness and training programs, and contributed to the execution of major exercise and real-world mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9610063
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-PA224-1018
|Resolution:
|5914x3935
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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