The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Gulf Coast Salute Airshow

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Sgt. 1st Class Justin Drake and Sgt. Eric Garcia of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly the Army star flag for the Golf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Fla. on 11 April. The airshow events are 10 through 12 April. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)