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    62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event

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    62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Two K-Loaders carrying humanitarian cargo drive on the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 8, 2026. The cargo was loaded unto a KC-46A Pegasus from the 931st Air Refueling Wing as part of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program, a DoW  transportation program that delivers relief supplies to developing nations in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 21:36
    Photo ID: 9608531
    VIRIN: 260407-F-VE343-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event, by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KC-46A
    62d Airlift Wing
    931st ARW
    62d AW
    C-17
    931st Aerial Refueling Wing

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