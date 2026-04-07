62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event

Two K-Loaders carrying humanitarian cargo drive on the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 8, 2026. The cargo was loaded unto a KC-46A Pegasus from the 931st Air Refueling Wing as part of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program, a DoW transportation program that delivers relief supplies to developing nations in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9608531
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-VE343-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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