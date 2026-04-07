62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event

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Two K-Loaders carrying humanitarian cargo drive on the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 8, 2026. The cargo was loaded unto a KC-46A Pegasus from the 931st Air Refueling Wing as part of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program, a DoW transportation program that delivers relief supplies to developing nations in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)