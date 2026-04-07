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    Senior Chief Constructionman Michael Ramey was promoted to master chief petty officer during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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    Senior Chief Constructionman Michael Ramey was promoted to master chief petty officer during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Senior Chief Constructionman Michael Ramey smiles as family members pin master chief petty officer insignia onto his collar during his promotion ceremony on the USS Missouri Memorial, April 10, 2026. Ramey, a 27-year veteran of the U.S. military, began his career in the U.S. Army reserve and, after serving for 18 months, transferred to the U.S. Navy, where he currently serves with Navy Region Hawaii out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 20:42
    Photo ID: 9608487
    VIRIN: 260410-N-VD165-1002
    Resolution: 5295x3972
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior Chief Constructionman Michael Ramey was promoted to master chief petty officer during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, by CPO Jose Jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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