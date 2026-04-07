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    Patton Museum setting new hours

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    Patton Museum setting new hours

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    The Gen. George Patton Museum of Leadership will implement new operating hours effective Wednesday, April 1 in accordance with a U.S. Army Center of Military History directive aimed at reducing the hours of operation of locations with three or fewer employees.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 12:04
    Photo ID: 9607387
    VIRIN: 260401-A-QT978-3327
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Patton Museum setting new hours, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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