Patton Museum setting new hours

The Gen. George Patton Museum of Leadership will implement new operating hours effective Wednesday, April 1 in accordance with a U.S. Army Center of Military History directive aimed at reducing the hours of operation of locations with three or fewer employees.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9607387
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-QT978-3327
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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