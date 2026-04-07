Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Drill Sergeant leads Physical Readiness Training at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation, Maryland April 10, 2026. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a rigorous multi-day test of strength, skill and leadership bringing together the state’s top Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, and officers alongside partner-nation competitors from Estonia. Competitors are evaluated across a wide range of events that are designed to measure tactical and technical readiness and uphold the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. The top competitor from the Soldier and non-commissioned officer categories will advance to represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition that will take place at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb)