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    Pax River Unaccompanied Housing Completes Awning Project

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    Pax River Unaccompanied Housing Completes Awning Project

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 27, 2026) - NAS Patuxent River's Unaccompanied Housing barracks completed its awning installation Feb. 27, 2026 as part of its continual efforts to improve the barracks experience for Sailors stationed at NAS Patuxent River. The awning provides shade and weather protection leading to the building's entrance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9607341
    VIRIN: 260227-N-JP566-3559
    Resolution: 1650x1650
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pax River Unaccompanied Housing Completes Awning Project, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Patuxent River
    Naval Aviation
    Barracks Improvement
    Navy
    sailor

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