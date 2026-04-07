Pax River Unaccompanied Housing Completes Awning Project

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PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 27, 2026) - NAS Patuxent River's Unaccompanied Housing barracks completed its awning installation Feb. 27, 2026 as part of its continual efforts to improve the barracks experience for Sailors stationed at NAS Patuxent River. The awning provides shade and weather protection leading to the building's entrance.