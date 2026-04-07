PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 27, 2026) - NAS Patuxent River's Unaccompanied Housing barracks completed its awning installation Feb. 27, 2026 as part of its continual efforts to improve the barracks experience for Sailors stationed at NAS Patuxent River. The awning provides shade and weather protection leading to the building's entrance.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9607341
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-JP566-3559
|Resolution:
|1650x1650
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pax River Unaccompanied Housing Completes Awning Project, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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