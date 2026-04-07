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    ROTC cadets subdue shooter, honor fallen Army professor

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    ROTC cadets subdue shooter, honor fallen Army professor

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Lt. Col. Brandon Shah (right) a professor of military science at Old Dominion University, died while defending his ROTC students from a live shooter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2020
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 11:50
    Photo ID: 9607338
    VIRIN: 260410-A-CO967-1005
    Resolution: 2426x1663
    Size: 758.97 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    ATLANTICRESOLVE
    STRONGEUROPE
    MARNEAIR

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