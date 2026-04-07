ROTC cadets subdue shooter, honor fallen Army professor

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah (right) a professor of military science at Old Dominion University, died while defending his ROTC students from a live shooter.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 11:50
|Photo ID:
|9607338
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-CO967-1005
|Resolution:
|2426x1663
|Size:
|758.97 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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