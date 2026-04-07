Old Dominion University made a stone tribute to Army Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, who shielded his ROTC students from gunshots fired by a campus shooter.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9607192
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-CO967-1004
|Resolution:
|600x375
|Size:
|79.04 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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ROTC cadets subdue shooter, honor fallen Army professor
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