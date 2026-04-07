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    ROTC cadets subdue shooter, honor fallen Army professor

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    ROTC cadets subdue shooter, honor fallen Army professor

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Old Dominion University made a stone tribute to Army Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, who shielded his ROTC students from gunshots fired by a campus shooter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9607192
    VIRIN: 260410-A-CO967-1004
    Resolution: 600x375
    Size: 79.04 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    ROTC
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    Army ROTC
    Old Dominion University
    LTC Brandon Shah

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