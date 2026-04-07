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    Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Balch Biography

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    Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Balch Biography

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    (U.S. Army command photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 21:47
    Photo ID: 9604223
    VIRIN: 260327-A-EM105-4600
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Balch Biography, by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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