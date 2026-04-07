Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Balch Biography

Date Taken: 03.26.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 21:47 Photo ID: 9604223 VIRIN: 260327-A-EM105-4600 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Hometown: TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, US

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