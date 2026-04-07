(U.S. Army command photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 21:47
|Photo ID:
|9604223
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-EM105-4600
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Balch Biography, by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Balch Biography
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