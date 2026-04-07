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    NCAT Testing JTFDC

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    NCAT Testing JTFDC

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia receive instructions prior to the administration of the Neurocognitive Assessment Tool evaluation, Washington March 25, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 08:00
    Photo ID: 9602748
    VIRIN: 260324-D-D0161-2885
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 408.72 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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