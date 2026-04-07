NCAT Testing JTFDC

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia receive instructions prior to the administration of the Neurocognitive Assessment Tool evaluation, Washington March 25, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)