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    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Undocks USS Colorado

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    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Undocks USS Colorado

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Garrison Garma, shipwright with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) sets up equipment during undocking operations of the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2025. Effective and efficient maintenance keeps our fleets lethal and ready to defend our nation and maximizes the lifespan of our Navy vessels.
    PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9602234
    VIRIN: 250925-N-VN697-9157
    Resolution: 5568x4872
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Undocks USS Colorado, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PHNSY & IMF, USS Colorado, undocking, shipyard, shipwright

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