Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Undocks USS Colorado

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Garrison Garma, shipwright with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) sets up equipment during undocking operations of the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2025. Effective and efficient maintenance keeps our fleets lethal and ready to defend our nation and maximizes the lifespan of our Navy vessels.

PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)