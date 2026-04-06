U.S. Army Veteran Andrew Carpenter Veteran poses for a photo while attending the 40th anniversary Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 7, 2026. Carpenter was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder that tricks the body’s immune system into attacking its own nerves. During his fifth consecutive trip to “Miracle Mountain,” Carpenter pushed for more independence by training on a mono ski – which is a single, wide ski that allows the rider to position both feet side-by-side and face forward while maneuvering downhill. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9601675
|VIRIN:
|260407-O-GE003-3199
|Resolution:
|6336x9173
|Size:
|10.85 MB
|Location:
|SNOWMASS, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|SHAKOPEE, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Winter Sports Clinic Encourages Mobility for Formerly Paralyzed Veteran
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