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    Winter Sports Clinic Encourages Mobility for Formerly Paralyzed Veteran

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    Winter Sports Clinic Encourages Mobility for Formerly Paralyzed Veteran

    SNOWMASS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Veterans Health Administration

    U.S. Army Veteran Andrew Carpenter Veteran poses for a photo while attending the 40th anniversary Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 7, 2026. Carpenter was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder that tricks the body’s immune system into attacking its own nerves. During his fifth consecutive trip to “Miracle Mountain,” Carpenter pushed for more independence by training on a mono ski – which is a single, wide ski that allows the rider to position both feet side-by-side and face forward while maneuvering downhill. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:52
    Photo ID: 9601675
    VIRIN: 260407-O-GE003-3199
    Resolution: 6336x9173
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: SNOWMASS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: SHAKOPEE, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

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