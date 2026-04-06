21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts senior leader forum

Senior leaders pose for a photo during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Senior Leader Forum at the Workforce Development Center on Sembach Kaserne in Germany, April 7, 2026. The event focuses on Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor’s priorities as commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, including freedom of action, building teams and a disciplined approach. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9601660
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-MP101-1386
|Resolution:
|3458x2305
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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