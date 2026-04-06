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    21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts senior leader forum

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    21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts senior leader forum

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Senior leaders pose for a photo during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Senior Leader Forum at the Workforce Development Center on Sembach Kaserne in Germany, April 7, 2026. The event focuses on Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor’s priorities as commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, including freedom of action, building teams and a disciplined approach. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:37
    Photo ID: 9601660
    VIRIN: 260406-A-MP101-1386
    Resolution: 3458x2305
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts senior leader forum, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior Leader Forum
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