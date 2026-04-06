Army Chief Legislative Liaison STAFDEL visits S4S

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank Kincaid (far right), U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) deputy commander, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Flores (far left), Space Combat Delta 1-5 senior enlisted leader, pose for a picture with a congressional staff delegation led by the U.S. Army Office of the Chief Legislative Liaison in the courtyard outside of the S4S headquarters building at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 1, 2026. Focused on exploring the intersection between military technology and industry, the delegation received an S4S mission brief from Kincaid before visiting other units and agencies on base. S4S has a robust partnership with commercial industry that it leverages to gain and maintain a technological edge in space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Capt. Cameron Silver)