5th Battalion, 14th Marines Conducts Relief and Appointment Ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Johnson (left) relinquishes his duties as sergeant major of 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, to Sgt. Maj. Eric P. Ouellette (right) during a relief and appointment ceremony at Seal Beach, California, March 22, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability between senior enlisted leaders. (Courtesy Asset)