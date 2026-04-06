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    5th Battalion, 14th Marines Conducts Relief and Appointment Ceremony

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    5th Battalion, 14th Marines Conducts Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Johnson (left) relinquishes his duties as sergeant major of 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, to Sgt. Maj. Eric P. Ouellette (right) during a relief and appointment ceremony at Seal Beach, California, March 22, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability between senior enlisted leaders. (Courtesy Asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 12:24
    Photo ID: 9601423
    VIRIN: 260322-D-M0302-3335
    Resolution: 1671x1020
    Size: 620.89 KB
    Location: SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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