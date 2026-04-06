This photo illustration helps to illustrate the 53rd Wing mission of delivering trusted lethality to the warfighter. In the image, a B-2 Spirit readies for flight on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9601281
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-VG042-1001
|Resolution:
|5603x3735
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd Wing Delivers Trusted Lethality, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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