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    JTF- PAOs provide aid

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    JTF- PAOs provide aid

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson, with the Georgia National Guard, and Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns, with the Arkansas National Guard, both public affairs noncommissioned officers assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, provided immediate medical aid to a minor involved in a vehicle versus scooter accident in Washington, March 31, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 10:43
    Photo ID: 9601268
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-KP987-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF- PAOs provide aid, by SGT Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeandbeauttiful

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