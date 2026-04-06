JTF- PAOs provide aid

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson, with the Georgia National Guard, and Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns, with the Arkansas National Guard, both public affairs noncommissioned officers assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, provided immediate medical aid to a minor involved in a vehicle versus scooter accident in Washington, March 31, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)