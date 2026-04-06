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    Coast Guard continues to break ice in Lake Michigan

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    Coast Guard continues to break ice in Lake Michigan

    BEAVER ISLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Stephen Nolan 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    The Great Lakes Trader, a 740-foot freighter vessel, rests beset by ice in Lake Michigan April 2, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) arrived to break the vessel free in support of Operation Taconite, allowing it to continue its transit across the lake. (U.S. Cost Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 08:49
    Photo ID: 9601044
    VIRIN: 260406-G-NB558-4958
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: BEAVER ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Operation Taconite
    Domestic Ice Breaking
    Great Lakes District

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