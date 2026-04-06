Coast Guard continues to break ice in Lake Michigan

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The Great Lakes Trader, a 740-foot freighter vessel, rests beset by ice in Lake Michigan April 2, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) arrived to break the vessel free in support of Operation Taconite, allowing it to continue its transit across the lake. (U.S. Cost Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)