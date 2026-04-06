Airmen, government civilians, and industry partners pose for a photo during the annual J-Hack 26-1 coding event Jan. 30, 2026. The event is an Air Combat Command-sponsored event designed to develop software solutions for command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operational needs by connecting intelligence tool users and developers. During the event, the Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management’s C2ISR division developed a minimum viable product that assists with automated target recognition. (Official Air Force Courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9601043
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-RU378-2000
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|903.69 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coding event sparks innovation, delivers C2ISR solutions, by Richard Blumenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coding event sparks innovation, delivers C2ISR solutions
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