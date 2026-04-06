Coding event sparks innovation, delivers C2ISR solutions

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Airmen, government civilians, and industry partners pose for a photo during the annual J-Hack 26-1 coding event Jan. 30, 2026. The event is an Air Combat Command-sponsored event designed to develop software solutions for command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operational needs by connecting intelligence tool users and developers. During the event, the Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management’s C2ISR division developed a minimum viable product that assists with automated target recognition. (Official Air Force Courtesy photo).