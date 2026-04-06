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    Coding event sparks innovation, delivers C2ISR solutions

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    Coding event sparks innovation, delivers C2ISR solutions

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Richard Blumenstein 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Airmen, government civilians, and industry partners pose for a photo during the annual J-Hack 26-1 coding event Jan. 30, 2026. The event is an Air Combat Command-sponsored event designed to develop software solutions for command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operational needs by connecting intelligence tool users and developers. During the event, the Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management’s C2ISR division developed a minimum viable product that assists with automated target recognition. (Official Air Force Courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9601043
    VIRIN: 260130-F-RU378-2000
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 903.69 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Coding event sparks innovation, delivers C2ISR solutions, by Richard Blumenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    C2ISR
    C3BM
    DAF BATTLE NETWORK

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