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NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 6, 2026) Under the Barracks Task Force initiative a contractor reinstall parking stalls in the unaccompanied housing barracks parking lot. Barracks Task Force, established in October 2025 by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, is a rapid-response initiative to improve living conditions for military personnel. (U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)