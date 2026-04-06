NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 6, 2026) Under the Barracks Task Force initiative a contractor reinstall parking stalls in the unaccompanied housing barracks parking lot. Barracks Task Force, established in October 2025 by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, is a rapid-response initiative to improve living conditions for military personnel. (U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 02:05
|Photo ID:
|9600888
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-JC256-1023
|Resolution:
|1000x750
|Size:
|316.46 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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