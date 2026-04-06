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    Barracks Task Force

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    Barracks Task Force

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 6, 2026) Under the Barracks Task Force initiative a contractor reinstall parking stalls in the unaccompanied housing barracks parking lot. Barracks Task Force, established in October 2025 by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, is a rapid-response initiative to improve living conditions for military personnel. (U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 02:05
    Photo ID: 9600888
    VIRIN: 260406-N-JC256-1023
    Resolution: 1000x750
    Size: 316.46 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Barracks Task Force, by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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